Pro debut for Donegal boxer is confirmed

Top Donegal amateur boxer Michael ‘Chunk’ Gallagher makes his pro debut in Dublin on Celtic Clash 3 at the National Stadium on Saturday, September 9, it has been confirmed.

The Kinletter 21-year-old was an elite amateur who boxed out of the famous Finn Valley club, winning eleven underage Irish titles, European Schoolboys bronze, and most impressively a Youth Olympic bronze in 2014.

Some time away from the sport followed this before Gallagher put pen to paper on a deal with Leonard Gunning’s Boxing Ireland Promotions earlier in the Summer.