Police in Derry release images of scene of Lisfannon shooting as part of renewed appeal

Police in Derry have released two images from the scene of the shooting in Lisfannon Park, Derry last night as part of a renewed appeal for information.

The images show the aftermath of the attack on a 33 year-old man who was set upon by four masked men and shot four times at approximately 9:30pm.

The man sustained injuries to his legs and abdomen.

Police say while his injuries have been described as non-life threatening the impact this will have on the man and his family cannot be underestimated.

It is believed that enquiries are still at an early stage however, Police say they have a specific appeal to make around the movements of the victim’s car.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was on Westland Street from around 9.20pm last night and saw a white Kia Sportage parked in the area.

Anyone with information can contact detectives on 101.