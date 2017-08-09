No snakes in Ireland? A Donegal farmer might disagree!

A farmer in the Milford area has made quite the unusual discovery of finding a snake in his field yesterday.

It’s understood that he was out checking over his stock when he noticed the snake in the grass.

He immediately contacted LK Pets who came and collected the snake and an appeal has now been launched to find its owner.

In a statement on their Facebook page, LK Pets say that if no owner comes forward, Clive from Tropical World at Alcorns said he would give the snake a home where he would be in good hands.

Emma Curran from LK Pets says it is likely that the snake was a pet and originated from America: