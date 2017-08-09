McNulty and McDermott to miss cup games for Harps and Derry respectively

As the countdown continues to the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup first round games this weekend, the FAI has issued its latest list of suspensions.

Finn Harps’ Damien McNulty has been given a one game ban having picked up eight yellow cards and will the cup game with Bohemians on Friday.

Derry City’s Conor McDermott picks up a one game suspension for getting five yellow cards and is not available for his side’s trip to Oriel Park to face Dundalk on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps midfielder Paddy McCourt – who was sent off last week against Galway – will miss Harps’ next league game, away to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, August 18th.