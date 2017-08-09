Man due in court charged in connection with number of burglaries in Derry

A 23 year-old man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court this morning charged with burglary, interference with vehicles and possession of a class C controlled drug.

The man was arrested yesterday in connection with a number of burglaries across Derry.

The burglaries took place in the Skeoge Road, Gleneagles and Fern Park areas of the city sometime between 4 o’clock and 11 o’clock on Monday.

Police were alerted when they saw the man defendant trying door handles of cars in the Gleneagles area.