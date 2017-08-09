Irish Water Safety warn beach goers to use life guarded beaches following reports of another Lion’s Mane Jellyfish at Pollen Beach

Irish Water Safety are advising beach goers to use life guarded beaches after another sighting of a Lion’s Mane Jellyfish was reported on one of Donegal’s beaches.

The latest discovery was made at Pollen Beach, Castle’s End, Inishowen.

A number of the harmful jellyfish have been spotted in recent weeks at beaches across the county including Tonban Beach, Ballyherinan Bay and Downings beach.

Roger Sweeney, Deputy CEO at Irish Water Safety says the current influx of the jellyfish is due to ocean currents bringing them in from colder waters.

He has this advice: