It’s reported that the future of the Letterkenny Food Bank is secure.

There were concerns that the food bank was in jepordy following two break-ins last month.

New CCTV cameras which were installed at the premises were stolen in the latest burglary.

Chair of the Letterkenny Food Bank, Christy Galligan says the service will reopen this Friday, however, he is still appealing to the public if anyone has any information to help end the disturbances at the food bank to come forward: