Donegal players help Irish to win first game in Women’s Rugby World Cup

Ireland got their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign off to a great start as they beat Australia 19-17 in their opening game in Dublin.

Ireland led 7-5 at half-time with Ballybofey’s Larissa Muldoon getting a try that was converted by Nora Stapleton from Fahan.

Stapleton got another conversion after Ireland’s second try as they led 14-10 at one stage.

Sophie Spence got Ireland’s third try in the corner before a late rally from Australia but Ireland held on, much to the delight of the majority in the crowd of 3,500.