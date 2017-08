Serious concern has been raised over a decline in the number of fish being caught in the Crana River in Inishowen.

The Inish Times is reporting today that work is currently underway on the river to improve its Salmon spawning grounds in a bid to rectify the issue.

The situation has been described as one of the worst years on record for fishing there.

Pat Kane a member of Buncrana Anglers Association says the low stock is having a knock on effect on the number of tourists fishing the river: