23 year-old charged in connection with spate of burglaries in Derry

A 23-year-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today charged in connection with a spate of burglaries across the city.

Mark McMonagle of Carranbane Walk in Derry was charged with a number of offences including possession of a Class C Controlled drug.

The defendant had only been released from prison within the last week.

Mark McMonagle of Carranbane Walk in Derry was charged with three burglaries on August 7th.

He was charged with entering a property in Gleneagles on Monday and stealing a mobile phone.

On the same date he was charged with entering a property at Fern Park and stealing keys and also entering a house at Clon Elagh and stealing a Samsung tablet.

McMonagle also faced a charge of possessing Xanax and interfering with a vehicle on the same date.

A police officer connected McMonagle to the charges and a defence barrister Mr. Stephen Chapman said there would be no bail application as there was no address.

He told the court that McMonagle had only been released from prison within the last week.

McMonagle was remanded in custody to appear again on August 24.