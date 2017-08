There’s an on-going security alert in Strabane.

Police are currently dealing with a suspect device on the walk way which runs between Ballycolman Avenue, along the back of the health centre towards Knockavoe Crescent.

They are urging everyone to stay away from this area until advised other wise.

No evacuations have taken place as yet however there is no access to the walk way.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan visited the scene last night and has been giving this update: