Number of options to be explored for replacement Logue’s bridge in Ballybofey

A number of options are to be explored in designing and planning a replacement Logue’s bridge Glenfin Road in Ballybofey.

The current bridge has both weight restriction and height restriction barriers which prevent heavy duty vehicles from using it and is subsequently causing major traffic congestion in the area.

A new bridge route and design is to be agreed upon in the coming months with plans to be forwarded to the Department of Transport for approval to proceed to tender stage.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says a hugely important project for the area: