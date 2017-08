A new beach wheelchair for Carrickfinn beach is to be launched tomorrow by Donegal County Council.

The launch of the new beach wheelchair is part of the Council’s initiative to improve beach access and for use by people who use wheelchairs or those with mobility impairments.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this is welcome news and he hopes a similar initiative can be implemented in the near future on Arranmore: