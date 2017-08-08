Calls on European Union to provide enhanced funding following Brexit

Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh has called on the European Union to provide enhanced funding following Brexit.

Minister McHugh has made this call in a bid to protect the positive tourism prospects in Donegal and gains made since the Northern Ireland Peace Process came into affect.

He has called on the European Union to look closely at our geographically unique situation in terms of infrastructure, peace and tourism.

He says the North West region is only too familiar with the checkpoints of the past, something people do not want to see a return of: