Attempted murder investigation launched following discovery of viable device in Strabane



The discovery of a viable device in Strabane is being treated as attempted murder.

The device was thrown through the bedroom window of a house in the Melmount Villas area of the town on Sunday evening, however Police weren’t notified until last night.

The occupant of the house, a 65 year-old woman was sleeping at the time of the incident, the device was then removed by another person and thrown into a nearby hedge.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton says he is under no illusions as to who’s responsible:

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says there is an urgent need for a clampdown of the law to bring those responsible to justice: