Almost 16,000 awaiting treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital

According to latest figures, almost 16,000 people are awaiting treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital

56 people have been waiting over 18 months for Inpatient and Daycase treatment while almost 1,400 people are awaiting outpatient treatment for at least 18 months.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund over a thousand people are awaiting Outpatient care at LUH for over a year.

These include 57 for Cardiology, 110 for General Surgery, 102 in Gynecology, 46 in Neurology, 238 for Orthopedics treatment and 287 for the Ears, Nose and Throat Clinic.

As it relates to Inpatient or Daycare treatment 43 people are waiting Orthopedics for over a year while a further 100 are waiting at least 12 months for general surgery.

In total, 2578 people are awaiting Inpatient and Daycase treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital while almost while almost 14,000 people are waiting for a first appointment at a consultant-led Outpatient clinic.

Nationally, a new record of almost 687,000 patients are waiting for treatment in public hospitals.

It represents an increase of nearly 9,500 on the previous month.