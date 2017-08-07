Money saved to cover funeral costs stolen from property in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after money saved to cover funeral costs was stolen from a house in the Kinnego Park area of the city yesterday.

It is believed that entry was gained to the property sometime between 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon and 7 o’clock last evening.

A sum of cash and items of jewellery were reported stolen.

Constable Richard Donnell says a portion of the money stolen was to be used to cover funeral costs following a bereavement in the family.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on 101.