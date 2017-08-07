Chairperson of Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group calls for immediate Government intervention

The Chairperson of Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group has called for immediate Government intervention.

Last week Minister Jim Daly confirmed that a reply given to Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher in response to a Dail question was incorrect.

In his Ministerial response Minister Daly said the proposed nursing unit in Letterkenny would replace existing long-stay accommodation at St Joseph’s in Stranorlar, and Ramelton and Lifford Community Hospitals.

The Minister said he was given incorrect information.

However, Fr John Joe Duffy, Chairperson of Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group says there is still much confusion and uncertainty surrounding the current position of the hospital.

He says direct Government intervention is needed urgently: