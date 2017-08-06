Woman hospitalised following hit and run in Portsalon

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital following a hit and run in Portsalon.

Gardai in Milford have launched an investigation after the 42 year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at approximately 3am this morning.

The woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with suspected head injuries, her condition is unknown.

Gardai have confirmed that the vehicle has been located and is currently being technically examined.

No arrests have been made but Gardai say a definite line of inquiry is being pursued.