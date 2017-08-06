Two more Lion’s Mane Jellyfish discovered in Donegal

Tonban Beach at Ballyherinan Bay is the lastest beach in Donegal to be inhabited by a Lion’s Mane Jellyfish.

The discovery of two Lion’s Mane Jellyfish was made yesterday and follows the report of one at Pollen Beach, the Castle’s End, Inishowen.

The Mulroy Coastguard has previously warned people to be cautious of the jellyfish as they have long tentacles with lots of stinging cells which can cause severe pain and anaphylactic shock.

Beach goers are further advised to report sightings to lifeguards and stay clear.