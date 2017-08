The new Bisphop of Raphoe has officially been consecrated.

The Episcopal Ordination took place today in St Euanan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

In his homily, Archbishop Eamon Martin encouraged Bishop McGukian to always be attentive to the voice of the Lord during this life-changing moment.

Following his ordination, Bishop of Raphoe, Bishop Alan McGukian says he has been ordained a Bishop and has been sent to teach, govern and sanctify the people of Raphoe: