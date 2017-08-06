Kerr finishes 6th and 4th at Thruxton

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr had another fine weekend at round 7 of the BSB(British Superbike Championship) at Thruxton.

Richard qualified in 12th position putting him in the 4th row of the grid and battled his way up to 6th place at the checkered flag and set the 7th quickest lap of the race putting him on row 3 for race two which turned out to be one of the best races in this year’s Motostar championship.

Richard and 4 other riders broke clear of the chasing pack and swapped positions on every corner on one of the quickest short circuits in the world.

Richard’s average lap speed was almost 105 mph and after a 5 way dice for the lead the 17 year old schoolboy finished in 4th place 0.1 second off the podium and 1 second off first place and set the second quickest lap of the race, a great result for the small NWR team against the bigger teams across the water.