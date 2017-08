Gardai have reiterated their call to motorists this Bank Holiday to never drink and drive.

The warning comes as Gardai in Buncrana detect a car travelling at 168kmph in an 80kmph zone.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently stopped and failed a roadside breath test.

The motorist was then arrested and taken to the local Gardai station where a further breath analysis was carried out.

Meanwhile in Ballybofey a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, prosecution is to follow.