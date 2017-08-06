Donegal GAA Results; Sunday 6 August 2017

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A
Urris 1-13 V 1-14 Red Hughs
Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-06 V 1-13 Moville – Played Friday
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B
Letterkenny Gaels 3-17 V 0-02 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Naomh Colmcille 1-11 V 3-13 Convoy
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Cloughaneely 1-09 V 0-04 Glenfin – Played Friday
AllSportStore.com Division 1 – Played Saturday
Gaoth Dobhair 0-11 V 3-10 Naomh Conáil
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship – Played Saturday
St Eunan’s 4-08 V 2-07 Buncrana
Setanta 0-17 V 0-09 Sean Mac Cumhaill
AllSportStore.com Division 5 – Played Saturday
Glenswilly 2-20 V 1-06 Naomh Columba