It is 10 years to the day since Finn Harps beat Celtic 3-2 in a thriller at Finn Park.

It was a game where Harps led 3-0 going into the last quarter of the game. Celtic drew 2 back but Harps held out for the win.

Shaun McGowan scored his first goal for Finn Harps that day, and he joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport to reflect on the momentous occasion…