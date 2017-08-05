Tyrone into All-Ireland Semi-Final with ease

Tyrone beat Armagh by 18 points in their All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final in Croke Park this afternoon.

Armagh never seemed to trouble Tyrone during the 70 mins, with Tyrone leading by 8 points 15 minutes into the first half. A first half goal saw Tyrone maintain a big lead at half-time, 1-08 v 0-04.

In the second half, it was much of the same. Tyrone kept the pressure on and scored 2 goals and 9 points. Armagh matched their first half tally of 4 points to leave the score at the final whistle 3-17 v 0-08.