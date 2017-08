Derry City were 2-0 victors over Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght last night to leave them 8 points ahead of Rovers in the league table.

Derry’s win leaves them 7 points behind 2nd placed Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League. Shamrock Rovers are 4th, a single point ahead of Bray.

Rovers’ boss Stephen Bradley was disappointed at the goals given away against Derry…