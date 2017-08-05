Life saving equipment to be installed at four Donegal supermarkets

Four Supermarkets in Donegal are set to provide life saving equipment.

A community led initiative has been launched by EUROSPAR in conjunction with CFR Ireland to provide life saving equipment and training across Ireland.

Life saving defibrillators are due to be installed at EUROSPAR Supermarkets in Ramelton, Newtowncunningham, Gortahork and Lahey.

In partnership with CFR Ireland the supermarket chain will provide “chain of survival” awareness and CPR training in the local community along with training for retailers and staff members.

This training and awareness will be carried out by Community First Responders to coincide with the installation of a defibrillator at local stores.

Each one is automated to produce a report tracking the status of the machine and highlighting any issues on a daily basis with the prospect of each being registered on the National Ambulance Service, CFR Ireland and other local defibrillator databases.