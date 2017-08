Another sighting of a Lion’s Mane Jellyfish has been reported on Pollan Beach, the Castles End, Inishowen.

This is the latest in a number of recent sightings at beaches across the county.

People are warned that the sting from a Lion’s Mane jellyfish is powerful and can cause and anaphylactic shock.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Jack Murray says people should be mindful when visiting beaches in the county: