The Episcopal Ordination will take place tomorrow of the new Bishop of Raphoe.

Bishop-elect Alan McGuckian will be consecrated tomorrow during 3 o’clock mass at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

The Chief Ordaining Prelate will be Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.

The Jesuit priest, from Cloughmills, Co Antrim was appointed Bishop Raphoe on June 9th and will suceed Bishop Philip Boyce.