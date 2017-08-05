Derry Minors into All-Ireland Semi-Final

Derry’s Minor football team have reached the All-Ireland Semi-Final following a narrow one point victory over Sligo in Ballybofey this afternoon.

Sligo started the game well but it was a tight affair up until the 24th minute. Sligo were 2 points ahead, and went on from there to lead by 4 points at half-time, 0-10 v 0-06.

Derry fought their way back into the game early in the second half, but on 43 minutes Richie Mullan put Derry a point ahead through a well-worked goal.

It was nip and tuck for the rest of the game, and the sides were level on the hour mark, with 5 mins of additional time to be played.

Paddy Quigg scored the winning point for Derry a minute into injury time, which was followed by a disallowed point from Oisin McWilliams.

The final score in MacCumhaill Park was 1-13 v 0-15. Derry move on to the All-Ireland MFC Semi-Final.