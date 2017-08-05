Athletics World Championships 05 August 2017

Letterkenny runner Mark English failed to get into the 800m Semi-Final at the World Athletics Championships in London.

He finished 5th in his heat, and wasn’t quick enough to get a fastest loser spot.

In other Irish team news, Ciara Mageean failed to qualify for the Women’s 1500m Semi-Final last night, but Brian Gregan has qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m at the World Championships in London after finishing third in his heat this morning.

Patsy McGonagle joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport to discuss the World Championships, Usain Bolt and more…