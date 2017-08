The prospect of an extra 54 beds in Letterkenny town centre is being welcomed by Municipal District Mayor Jimmy Kavanagh.

The Donegal News is reporting that Mc Gettigans Hotel intends adding an extra floor to the building opposite the courthouse, as well as demolishing some buildings to the rear of the premises.

A planning application is currently being prepared for Donegal County Council.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says this is a major vote of confidence in Letterkenny……….