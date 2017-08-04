Figures reveal Donegal has lowest rate of drink driving convictions

Figures from the Courts Service of Ireland show that Donegal has the lowest rate of drink driving convictions over the past decade.

The data was released to Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín and reveal that nationally the rate of drink driving convictions has been sliding dramatically for at least the last 10 years.

In 2007 there were 11,062 convictions around the country, while 2,709 convictions were recorded for 2016, a fall of 76%.

The figures have revealed that Donegal is the fourth highest in the county with alcohol a contributing factor in 7.6% of collisions according to the RSA.

While Letterkenny is ranked the 3rd highest town in Ireland, having 1259 drink-driving convictions.

The stats also reveal that Donegal is the county that has the least drink-driving convictions over the last 10 years followed by by Roscommon, Kilkenny, and Kildare.