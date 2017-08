It’s emerged that almost 100,000 people a year who use Knock Airport travel on to Donegal.

Latest figures from the airport have revealed that 733,951 people flew through the airport last year with estimations that 13% of these then went on to Donegal.

Research at the airport also concluded that 9% of departing passengers are from Donegal travelling to the UK and Europe.

Cllr John Seamus O’Fearraigh says while the figures are acceptable, they could be better: