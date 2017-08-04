logo



14% year on year drop in numbers on the Live Register in Donegal

04 Aug 2017
by News Highland

There were 13,719 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of July, 45 up on the June figure, but 2,238 down on the numbers signing on in July of last year.

That’s a year on year decrease of 14%.

The steepest year on year fall in the numbers on the Live Register was in Letterkenny, with 4,195 people signing on at the end of July, a fall of just over 16%.

There were 1,466 on the register in Dungloe, down 14.5%, and 2,450 in Buncrana, a fall of almost 13%.

There were 950 signing on in Dunfanaghy and 782 in Killybegs, both down 12.5%.

Ballybofey saw 1,949 people on the register, a fall of 11.6%, while there were 1,089 signing on in Ballyshannon, down 11.4%.

The smallest fall was just over 9% in Donegal Town, with 838 people signing on.

The small increase betwen June and July has been attributed to school and college leavers signing on the register after finishing their education.

More News

Investigation launched into death of prisoner at Magilligan

0
  An investigation has been launched into the death of a prisoner at Magilligan Prison, Derry. The 27 year-old prisoner died in custody this morning. In compliance with standa[...]
04 Aug 2017

Figures reveal Donegal has lowest rate of drink driving convictions

0
  Figures from the Courts Service of Ireland show that Donegal has the lowest rate of drink driving convictions over the past decade. The data was released to Sinn Féin TD Pea[...]
04 Aug 2017

14% year on year drop in numbers on the Live Register in Donegal

0
There were 13,719 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of July, 45 up on the June figure, but 2,238 down on the numbers signing on in July of last year. That’s a[...]
04 Aug 2017

Taoiseach restates his commitment to the A5

0
The Taoiseach has fully restated his committment to the A5. Leo Varadkar is in Belfast today, his first trip to Northern Ireland since being elected Taoiseach. West Tyrone MLA Barr[...]
04 Aug 2017

People urged to be vigilant around the water this Bank Holiday Weekend

0
The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are issuing a joint call this Bank Holiday weekend urging people to be vigilant and to take care on the water and along the coastline. It comes a[...]
04 Aug 2017

Figures reveal almost 100,000 people travel to Donegal from Knock Airport

0
It’s emerged that almost 100,000 people a year who use Knock Airport travel on to Donegal. Latest figures from the airport have revealed that 733,951 people flew through the [...]
04 Aug 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit