Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte says Armagh are a real threat

03 Aug 2017
by News Highland

The Tyrone starting 15 may be announced tonight ahead of Saturday’s All Ireland Quarter Final with Armagh at Croke Park.

The O’Neill county have everyone available for selection bar Conor Mc Aliskey.

The last time they meet in the championship Armagh pulled off a suprise three point win in Omagh in 2014.

Tyrone have avoided taking the qualifiers route and for the second year in a have entered the All Ireland last eight as Ulster Champions, while their opponents from the Orchard county have being growing in confidence through the back door.

Ahead of Saturday’s All Ireland series Ulster derby, Highland’s Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the game with Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte…

