The search for a new Donegal Senior team manager will be begin the coming weeks.

The job was vacanated by Rory Gallagher on Monday.

Nine days after Donegal’s championship exit at the hands of Galway, Rory told the players of his decision through their Whats App group before announcing to the County Board.

Speaking with Newstalk on Wednesday night Rory said it was the best thing for him to move on….