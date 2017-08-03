Randox MD says Brexit presents a challenge which will be addressed

The Managing Director of healthcare company Randox Laboratories has said Brexit presents a challenge which will be overcome.

Dr Peter Fitzgerald was speaking as the launched a number of new products at the world’s largest diagnostics conference, which finishes in San Diego today.

30 delegates from Randox have been attending the diagnostics conference in San Diego, California, at which they launched a number of new products. They include a test for Acute Kidney Injury and a test for a form of cholestrol which can ben an indicator of cardiovascular disease.

The company is based in County Antrim, with a plant in Dungloe.

It also has bases in Bangalore, India and Washington DC, and will soon open another US facility in Kentuckey.

At the conference, Founder and Managing Director Dr. Peter FitzGerald said the company appreciates that post-Brexit, there will be particular business challenges with regards to international business, but Randox will continue to develop new technologies and expanding business in key markets, such as the US.