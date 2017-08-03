Horgan expects Galway onslaught

Galway Utd will be coming to Ballybofey to win this Friday night, that’s according to Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan who says nothing less than a top drawer performance from his own players will suffice to get what would be a massive three points in the battle for Premier Division survival.

That will be tall order against Shane Keegan’s outfit who drew at Finn Park in early April and came from behind to defeat Harps at Eamonn Deacy Park in late May.

Horgan is in no doubt that Galway’s game plan will be to attack and go for the win tomorrow night.

“Just like ourselves Galway need to win tomorrow night. They have a huge threat going forward with the likes of Gavin Holohan and Ronan Murray and with the experience that the likes of David Cawley brings in the middle of the park we will need to be at our very best to get a win against them. They drew with us in Finn Park back in March when they played us off the park in the second half. Most people would agree that Galway have been best footballing side that we have played at home all season. We got a good start down at Eamonn Deacy Park with Barry Molloy’s goal but their fitness and quality really told in the final 20 minutes of that game with Ronan Murray and Vinny Faherty giving them a 2-1 win”

Harps will again be without Danny Morrissey (hamstring) while the manager has doubts over Paddy McCourt (hip), Kilian Cantwell (knee) and Barry Molloy (ankle).

Harps are four points above the relegation zone and are currently fifth from bottom. Galway are second from bottom and five points behind Horgan’s outfit. Shane Keegan’s side has also played two more games than Harps.