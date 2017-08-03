Greencastle residents highly concerned over severe water dicolouration

Concern has been raised over severe water discolouration in the Greencastle area.

Residents say that their water supply has been deteriorating for at least two months now with fears locally over the danger it potentially poses to health and safety.

Donegal County Council and Irish Water are currently in the process of pumping water from the supply at Redcastle to homes in a bid to rectify the issue.

Local Cllr. Martin Farren says until a new system is installed by Irish Water next year, there is a chance that this will happen again: