GAA Programme – The debate continues on Rory Gallagher’s departure

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week programme, Brendan Devenney and Brian McEniff join Tom Comack to discuss Rory Gallagher’s surprise resignation as Donegal senior manager earlier this week.

Brian and Brendan will also mull over who is likely to fill Rory Gallagher’s boots and what now for Donegal going forward.

They also give their verdict on the last of the two All-Ireland quarter finals the all Ulster clash of Tyrone and Armagh and the meeting of All-Ireland champions Dublin and Monaghan as the quarter-final replay of Mayo and Roscommon…