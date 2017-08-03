Concern in Killybegs as Bay View Hotel confirms plan to close leisure centre

A committee is being formed in a bid to keep the swimming pool and leisure centre at the Bay View Hotel, Killybegs, from closing on September 1st.

At a public meeting last night, the hotel’s Managing Director Henry Coleman said the leisure centre had lost €70,000 last year, and €30,000 for the first five months of this year. Such losses, he said, cannot be sustained. He added if the centre cannot be leased within a month, it will close.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is stressing there is no threat to the rest of the hotel’s business, and says a number of options are being explored…………….