Concern among Convoy residents over changes to speed limits

Concern has been raised over changes to speed limits in the village of Convoy.

The 50kmph speed limit has been increased 60kmph and repositioned further into the village following public consultation.

Concerned local resident, Gerry Maguire has launched a petition calling on the council to reverse the changes due to the high volume of children in the locality.

Speaking earlier to Greg Hughes on the Ten To One Show, he says the absence of a footpath on that specific stretch of road also causes great concern: