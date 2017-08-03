Arranmore monument to be unveiled on Sunday

A monument will be unveiled this Sunday on Arranmore Island to commemorate the Arranmore lifeboat crew who rescued 18 passengers off a Dutch cargo vessel which got into difficulty off the Donegal coast in December 1940.

Ten crew members of the Dutch vessel lost their lives after the ship got into difficulties when it hit rocks near Tory Island.

During the ten hour rescue the eight-man crew rescued 18 passangers off the cargo vessel, sailing from Newfoundland to England.

The unveiling will take place this Sunday at 4:30pm at Leabgarrow pier.

Jerry Early, event organiser says it is an important day to show recognitition for of the brave lifeboat crew…………..