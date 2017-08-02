Some fast times and excellent performances in Dungloe Festival 5k road race

There were some fast times and some excellent performances in the Dungloe Festival 5k road race last night

Letterkenny AC’s Eoin Hughes maintained his excellent run of form by taking first place in 16 minutes, 16 seconds.

Roy McGilloway of Foyle Valley AC was just four seconds back in second in 16.20 and Finlay Marshall of Rosses AC was third in 16.47

The first female athlete, and taking fourth overall was Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley AC who ran 16.48.

The leading runners were:

1. 887 Eoin Hughes m MO Letterkenny AC 16:16,7

2. 874 Roy McGilloway m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:20,5

3. 902 Finlay Marshall m MO Rosses AC 16:47,1

4. 908 Teresa Doherty f FO Finn Valley AC 16:48,3

5. 891 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic 17:01,1

6. 928 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley 17:15,8

7. 949 Conor Gallagher m MJ Finn Valley 17:17,6

8. 258 Edward Harkin m MO Rosses AC 17:25,2

9. 905 Eamonn McGee m M40 Rossses AC 17:33,6

10. 936 Noel Diver m MO Rosses AC 17:35,0

11. 250 Shane O’Donnell m MO 17:35,6

12. 977 Declan Ferry m MO Rosses AC 17:36,2

13. 983 Charlie O’Donnell m MO Rosses AC 17:41,4

14. 941 Ben Carr m MJ Finn Valley 17:46,4

15. 255 Michael logue m M40 rosses ac 17:48,1

16. 935 Niall Gallagher m MJ Rosses Ac 17:52,1

17. 950 Barry Gallagher m M40 Finn Valley 17:55,0

18. 868 Gerry O’Connell m M50 MIE 17:58,0

19. 884 Paul Bowden m MO The Stragglers RC 18:12,0

20. 960 Eamonn O’Donnell m MO 18:14,1

21. 922 John McCallion m MO Limerick AC 18:14,4

22. 215 Adrian Ward m M40 18:31,3

23. 985 Manus McHugh m MO Rosses AC 18:39,9

24. 929 Mark Connolly m M50 Finn Valley 18:54,1

25. 951 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley 18:54,5

26. 890 Clive O’Donohoe m MO 18:55,7

27. 249 Gavin Ward m MO Rosses AC 18:59,0

28. 955 Martin Gormley m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:07,7

29. 876 Eoghan O Donnell m MJ Giffnock North AC 19:17,0

30. 958 Neil McBride m MO 19:22,6

31. 982 Hugh Moy m MJ 19:27,3

32. 944 Tim Mernar m MO 19:36,1

33. 898 Gary Grant m MO Hyde Park Harriers 19:36,8

34. 886 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:36,9

35. 220 Paul McKelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:41,4

36. 878 Stephen McGeever m MO 19:56,8

37. 873 Ryan McFadden m MO 19:57,3

38. 981 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:59,4

39. 218 Danny Ferry m MO Rosses AC 20:01,0

40. 989 richard McCarthy m M50 Tir Chonnaill 20:06,9