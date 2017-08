A number of Donegal environmental projects are to share over €36,000 in Government funding.

The Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups.

€460,000 of funding is available nationally for this year with local authorities to match that allocation.

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says while the allocation is small, it’s hugely important and has been giving further details: