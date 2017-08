An emergency meeting between local representatives and Irish Water has taken place over an on-going sewerage slick in Dungloe Bay.

A number of residents raised health and safety concerns recently over an apparent slick in the water.

It’s understood that the meeting heard that it is not Irish Water’s responsibility to investigate the slick however a report is pending from them over effluent seepage which is believed to be a separate issue.

Local Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig: