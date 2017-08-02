logo



Irish Water investing €2.7m in wastewater monitoring and sampling in North West

02 Aug 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water is investing €2.7m million in flow monitoring and performance sampling equipment in wastewater treatment plants across the North and West region as part of a nationwide project which the utility say will provide enhanced protection for our rivers and coastal waters.

The project will also allow Irish Water to identify where investment is needed in the wastewater infrastructure to facilitate future development in the county’s towns and villages.

There are three separate contracts underway in the region.

The first has been completed and represented an investment of €1.7 million in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan and Sligo.

A second contract worth €500,000 is currently underway in parts of in Cavan, Galway, Monaghan and Roscommon and a third contract also costing €500,000 is taking place in Donegal and Mayo.

The programme involves the installation of flow measurement devices, storm event recorders and sampling equipment at treatment plants in strategic locations around the region.

This will help build flow and load profiles which in turn will help form strategies for upgrading, maintaining, improving plant efficiencies and ensuring that the utility identifies early where investment is required to meet future demands on wastewater infrastructure.

