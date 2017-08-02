Gardai appeal for information on whereabouts of Donegal man missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Donegal man 57 year-old Joseph Bernard Kelly who is missing from the Stillorgan area of Dublin.

The 57 year-old was last seen this morning at approximately 10am in the Ballinabolla area of Co Wexford, cycling a bicycle with a trailer which has a yellow hood.

Joseph is described as approximately 6ft 2” in height, of slim build, distinctive blue eyes, very tanned and speaks with a Donegal accent.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket under a dark overcoat

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.