Gardai appeal for information on whereabouts of Donegal man missing in Dublin

02 Aug 2017
by News Highland

Gardaí  are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Donegal man 57 year-old Joseph Bernard Kelly who is missing from the Stillorgan area of Dublin.

The 57 year-old was last seen this morning at approximately 10am in the Ballinabolla area of Co Wexford, cycling a bicycle with a trailer which has a yellow hood.

Joseph is described as approximately 6ft 2” in height, of slim build, distinctive blue eyes, very tanned and speaks with a Donegal accent.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket under a dark overcoat

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

